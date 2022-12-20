Agrify Corporation [AGFY] Stock trading around $0.34 per share: What’s Next?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] jumped around 0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.34 at the close of the session, up 36.23%. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Agrify Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures and repayment of debt.

Agrify Corporation stock is now -99.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGFY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4144 and lowest of $0.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.00, which means current price is +36.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, AGFY reached a trading volume of 19001415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agrify Corporation [AGFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Agrify Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on AGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has AGFY stock performed recently?

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -60.17. With this latest performance, AGFY shares dropped by -70.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.00 for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1932, while it was recorded at 0.6054 for the last single week of trading, and 17.9535 for the last 200 days.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agrify Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of AGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 110,432, which is approximately -35.342% of the company’s market cap and around 1.71% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 99,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in AGFY stocks shares; and UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., currently with $25000.0 in AGFY stock with ownership of nearly -0.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ:AGFY] by around 74,156 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 338,049 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 109,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFY stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,060 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 235,615 shares during the same period.