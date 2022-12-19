why Paramount Global [PARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.56

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] traded at a low on 12/16/22, posting a -1.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.31. The company report on December 13, 2022 that NICKELODEON’S MULTIDIMENSIONAL CROSSOVER SPECIAL, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS PRESENTS THE TIDAL ZONE, MAKES A SPLASH ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23829316 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paramount Global stands at 6.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.15%.

The market cap for PARA stock reached $11.56 billion, with 649.00 million shares outstanding and 584.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.30M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 23829316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Global [PARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $20.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $40 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on PARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06.

How has PARA stock performed recently?

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.99. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.60, while it was recorded at 18.73 for the last single week of trading, and 25.78 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Global [PARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -11.55%.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $8,509 million, or 81.80% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 91,216,510, which is approximately 16.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,511,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $995.52 million in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $703.35 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly -9.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 41,755,117 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 31,116,499 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 418,716,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,588,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,994,923 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 4,676,211 shares during the same period.