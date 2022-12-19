why Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $77.23

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] closed the trading session at $62.53 on 12/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.27, while the highest price level was $62.80. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Smead Capital Management Hosts Second Annual Investor Oasis.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Smead Capital Management announces their second annual Smead Investor Oasis on February 6th, 2023, in Scottsdale, AZ at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort. The event promises engaging presentations not only from Smead Capital, but luminaries in business and academics. The warm desert air invites a convivial atmosphere for stimulating ideas on investing, business, and the future of free-market capitalism.

Smead Capital is honored to welcome Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental (Oxy), for a discussion on her management style, including how she addresses challenges that the business may face, what she has learned in her career, how recent events have shaped Oxy and the energy industry, and her outlook on the energy business.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 115.70 percent and weekly performance of -0.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.83M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 19363254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $77.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $78 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $67, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on OXY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -13.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.12, while it was recorded at 63.54 for the last single week of trading, and 63.85 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.99 and a Gross Margin at +29.29. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 24.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,006 million, or 79.40% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 194,351,650, which is approximately 22.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 94,978,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.94 billion in OXY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.87 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -23.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 549 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 64,108,516 shares. Additionally, 472 investors decreased positions by around 105,631,275 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 550,005,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,745,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,980,583 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 8,941,566 shares during the same period.