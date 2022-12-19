Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] fell -57.90% so far this year. What now?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.10 during the day while it closed the day at $9.91. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Warner Bros. Discovery Kicks Off Year-Long Centennial Celebration for Studio’s 100th Anniversary.

Fans Are Invited to Celebrate Warner Bros. Content and Characters with a Variety of Special Features, Products and Experiences Across WBD Platforms.

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today officially kicked off its global centennial campaign, Celebrating Every Story, ahead of the Warner Bros. Studio’s 100th anniversary on April 4, 2023. Over the next 12 months, this milestone birthday will be celebrated across consumer touchpoints with special programming and content, exclusive products and home entertainment releases, a dedicated programming page on HBO Max, omni-channel social media campaigns, live events and screenings, and fan-focused activations around the world.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock has also loss -10.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBD stock has declined by -24.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.31% and lost -57.90% year-on date.

The market cap for WBD stock reached $24.28 billion, with 2.43 billion shares outstanding and 2.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.25M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 158058755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $20.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $42 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WBD stock trade performance evaluation

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.64. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.59, while it was recorded at 10.61 for the last single week of trading.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.11. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 10.00%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,562 million, or 56.30% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 176,243,822, which is approximately 1.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,024,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly 3.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 553 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 155,957,009 shares. Additionally, 960 investors decreased positions by around 153,010,038 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 1,059,519,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,368,486,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,160,941 shares, while 240 institutional investors sold positions of 54,378,412 shares during the same period.