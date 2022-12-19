Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] traded at a low on 12/16/22, posting a -4.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.40. The company report on December 10, 2022 that Pfizer Presents Updated Favorable Elranatamab Data from Pivotal Phase 2 MagnetisMM-3 Trial.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Data showed high objective response rate of 61% in RRMM patients with no prior BCMA-targeted treatment, with 84% probability of maintaining the response at nine months.

Results showed early and deep responses, and a manageable safety profile for elranatamab in heavily pretreated patients with advanced multiple myeloma.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 65648745 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pfizer Inc. stands at 2.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.11%.

The market cap for PFE stock reached $300.93 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.01M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 65648745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

Goldman have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.29 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.65, while it was recorded at 52.94 for the last single week of trading, and 49.30 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 0.79%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $199,990 million, or 70.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 493,584,761, which is approximately 1.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 432,615,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.24 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.78 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,492 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 104,574,369 shares. Additionally, 1,438 investors decreased positions by around 86,574,652 shares, while 357 investors held positions by with 3,699,716,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,890,865,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,364,937 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 7,051,394 shares during the same period.