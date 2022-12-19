Wall Street Analyst Initiated Minim Inc. [MINM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Minim Inc. [NASDAQ: MINM] price surged by 21.96 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Minim Expands E-Commerce Footprint With OfficeDepot.com.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Minim.

Partnership Offers Motorola WiFi 6 Portfolio to Office Supply Shoppers Nationwide.

A sum of 28433039 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 488.32K shares. Minim Inc. shares reached a high of $0.305 and dropped to a low of $0.182 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

The average equity rating for MINM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Minim Inc. [MINM]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Minim Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minim Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MINM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

MINM Stock Performance Analysis:

Minim Inc. [MINM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.71. With this latest performance, MINM shares gained by 16.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MINM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for Minim Inc. [MINM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1928, while it was recorded at 0.1713 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4305 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Minim Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Minim Inc. [MINM] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.62 and a Gross Margin at +34.13. Minim Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.24.

Minim Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Minim Inc. [MINM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.40% of MINM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MINM stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 1,565,364, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 779,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in MINM stocks shares; and EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC, currently with $81000.0 in MINM stock with ownership of nearly -9.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Minim Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Minim Inc. [NASDAQ:MINM] by around 145,295 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 395,538 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,659,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,200,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MINM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,539 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 272,760 shares during the same period.