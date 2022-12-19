Wall Street Analyst Initiated ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. What else is Wall St. saying

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.57 at the close of the session, down -6.79%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Wish Sets Out Plans to Drive Down Shipping Costs for Buyers.

Flat-rate shipping and bundling among the many new features being rolled out in 2023.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced its renewed focus on improving the customer experience, deepening merchant relationships and achieving operational excellence at its 2022 Global Merchant Summit.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.93M shares, WISH reached a trading volume of 32490655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

How has WISH stock performed recently?

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.48. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -23.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.79 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7087, while it was recorded at 0.6159 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4099 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.57 and a Gross Margin at +52.64. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.62.

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 0.90%.

Insider trade positions for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $133 million, or 46.80% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,044,235, which is approximately -1.772% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,291,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.97 million in WISH stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $14.65 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly -16.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 21,294,020 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 33,164,081 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 178,980,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,438,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,428,335 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 20,771,785 shares during the same period.