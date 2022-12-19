Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Is Currently -1.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] loss -1.03% on the last trading session, reaching $25.97 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Uber Partners with Meijer to Expand On-Demand Grocery Delivery Across Midwest.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Shoppers across Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky can access same-day delivery on their favorite grocery items, including fresh produce, prepared meals and more through Uber Eats.

Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced its new partnership with privately-owned Meijer to offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to customers across the Midwest, and solidifying Uber Eats’ national expansion of grocery selection for consumers across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Uber Technologies Inc. represents 1.98 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $52.33 billion with the latest information. UBER stock price has been found in the range of $25.66 to $26.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.86M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 22644781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $46.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock. On May 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UBER shares from 45 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 103.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for UBER stock

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -13.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.99 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.72, while it was recorded at 26.74 for the last single week of trading, and 27.83 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $37,907 million, or 73.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 163,847,177, which is approximately -0.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,536,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.8 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 35.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 537 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 167,984,196 shares. Additionally, 512 investors decreased positions by around 147,720,653 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 1,143,940,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,459,645,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,730,981 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 23,578,667 shares during the same period.