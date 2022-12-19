SMBC Nikko slashes price target on Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] – find out why.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: GOSS] price surged by 30.00 percent to reach at $0.63. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Gossamer Bio Announces Seralutinib Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 2 TORREY Study in PAH.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

– Primary Endpoint, Change in PVR at Week 24, Met with P-Value of 0.0310 -.

– Secondary Endpoint, Change in 6MWD, Numerically Favored Seralutinib -.

A sum of 46321218 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.41M shares. Gossamer Bio Inc. shares reached a high of $2.95 and dropped to a low of $1.935 until finishing in the latest session at $2.73.

The one-year GOSS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.53. The average equity rating for GOSS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Gossamer Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on GOSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gossamer Bio Inc. is set at 0.78 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19.

GOSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.81. With this latest performance, GOSS shares dropped by -70.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.24 for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.04, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gossamer Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.00.

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

GOSS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc. go to 5.20%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $235 million, or 76.55% of GOSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOSS stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 7,420,974, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,346,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.05 million in GOSS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.04 million in GOSS stock with ownership of nearly 6.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

104 institutional holders increased their position in Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:GOSS] by around 34,083,637 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 12,274,087 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 39,643,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,001,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOSS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,413,977 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,850,076 shares during the same period.