Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Is Currently -1.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] traded at a low on 12/16/22, posting a -1.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.38. The company report on December 16, 2022 that SLB Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results Conference Call.

SLB (NYSE: SLB) will hold a conference call on January 20, 2023 to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22943362 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Schlumberger Limited stands at 3.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for SLB stock reached $71.06 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.01M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 22943362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $59.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 40.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SLB stock performed recently?

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.08, while it was recorded at 50.01 for the last single week of trading, and 42.02 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +17.82. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 44.40%.

Insider trade positions for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

There are presently around $58,139 million, or 85.80% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,210,874, which is approximately 1.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,398,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.3 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.51 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 648 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 121,321,469 shares. Additionally, 539 investors decreased positions by around 84,579,871 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 971,482,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,177,384,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,747,801 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 10,737,081 shares during the same period.