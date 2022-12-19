Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] moved down -6.22: Why It’s Important

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] slipped around -1.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $22.48 at the close of the session, down -6.22%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Rivian Pauses Partnership Discussions With Mercedes-Benz on Electric Van Production in Europe.

Rivian to prioritize its current consumer product development roadmap and manufacturing capacity expansion as well as its commercial business.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has today announced it is pausing plans to produce its electric commercial vans in Europe and will therefore no longer pursue the Memorandum of Understanding with Mercedes-Benz. This Memorandum of Understanding was signed in September 2022.

Rivian Automotive Inc. stock is now -78.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIVN Stock saw the intraday high of $24.31 and lowest of $22.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.00, which means current price is +16.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.01M shares, RIVN reached a trading volume of 58155198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $46.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $62, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on RIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.52.

How has RIVN stock performed recently?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.63. With this latest performance, RIVN shares dropped by -32.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.34 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.75, while it was recorded at 24.31 for the last single week of trading, and 33.43 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7672.73 and a Gross Margin at -1203.64. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8523.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.86.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Insider trade positions for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]

There are presently around $14,160 million, or 69.40% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: AMAZON COM INC with ownership of 158,363,834, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 140,632,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly 44.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rivian Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 83,838,169 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 22,753,563 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 523,311,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,903,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,903,982 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,699,028 shares during the same period.