Piper Sandler slashes price target on Bank of America Corporation [BAC] – find out why.

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Bank of America Declares First Quarter 2023 Preferred Stock Dividends.

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:.

A sum of 61698408 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 42.54M shares. Bank of America Corporation shares reached a high of $31.93 and dropped to a low of $31.35 until finishing in the latest session at $31.70.

The one-year BAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.66. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $40.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37.50, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Buy rating on BAC stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAC shares from 51 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 106.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 614.15.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -15.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.67 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.00, while it was recorded at 32.25 for the last single week of trading, and 35.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of America Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.65. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 5.93%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $178,020 million, or 71.00% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 602,457,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.1 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.11 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,311 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 220,424,985 shares. Additionally, 1,086 investors decreased positions by around 197,138,898 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 5,198,217,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,615,780,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,791,590 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 35,992,393 shares during the same period.