Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $8

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.08 during the day while it closed the day at $6.90. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Integrity Tool & Mold Selects Palantir to Support its Growth.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (“Palantir,” NYSE: PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise and Integrity Mold & Tool (“Integrity”), a global pioneer in the tool and mold industry, today announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across business functions at Integrity to help support the company’s growth and cement its leading position in the market.This multi-year, multi-million dollar deal will help optimize Integrity’s operations from the factory floor to sales, product design, scheduling and engineering, helping revolutionize how the company operates and how its leaders run the business. Palantir’s Foundry operating system is designed to lead to better, data-driven decisions at all levels by using the data organisations already have and will help optimize Integrity’s assets by developing and operationalizing the company’s existing data foundation.Founded in 2000 by a mold maker, Integrity has grown from a single plant to five facilities in three locations in North America, projecting revenue of more than C$230 million in 2023. Aware of the importance of cutting-edge technology to guarantee speed of execution and a competitive advantage over foreign manufacturers, the company has been investing in its digital transformation. For example, Integrity is setting up connectors to extract data from its machines; this machine connectivity will be extended and augmented by Palantir. “Thanks to our talented and hardworking team, we had extracted all the potential out of our current system but wanted a more advanced data platform to reach our full potential,” said Paul DiGiovanni, Integrity’s founder and CEO. “Palantir Foundry is aligned with our desire to act with speed to push the boundaries of what is possible and will help take Integrity to a new level.” Palantir believes software has a critical role in ensuring the job security of tomorrow’s workforce and its technology aims to amplify, not replace, human decision making. Foundry is a vertically integrated platform that bridges the full spectrum of data operations and can be used by a workforce throughout organisations.

“Our partners at Integrity recognize that software and technology are key for North American manufacturers to compete globally and to preserve manufacturing jobs,” said David MacNaughton, president of Palantir Technologies Canada. “This partnership shows how our cutting-edge technology can benefit companies of all sizes, and we are proud to support Integrity’s pursuit of excellence.”.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -2.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLTR stock has declined by -12.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.26% and lost -62.11% year-on date.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $14.58 billion, with 2.07 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.68M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 32577093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $9.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 73.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 7.21 for the last single week of trading, and 9.25 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 27.40%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,699 million, or 34.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,485,528, which is approximately -1.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,718,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $632.86 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $240.65 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 74,909,077 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 44,713,871 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 561,389,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 681,012,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,338,550 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 11,036,463 shares during the same period.