Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Is Currently -0.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] closed the trading session at $79.58 on 12/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $79.48, while the highest price level was $80.46. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Niagara Health selects Oracle Cerner to build modern hospital information system and enhance care for patients in the Niagara region.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Niagara Health has signed a 10-year agreement with Oracle Cerner to build a modern hospital information system that will serve all five Niagara Health sites and Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre.

The new hospital information system will allow Niagara Health and Hotel Dieu Shaver to replace paper-based records and outdated electronic processes with more modern, connected and accessible electronic health records. The system will enable better management of data, improved patient safety, faster access to information, enhanced quality and consistency of patient care, and more.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.75 percent and weekly performance of -0.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 19187753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $89.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 43.50.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.97, while it was recorded at 80.66 for the last single week of trading, and 74.39 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.25%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $89,925 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,890,240, which is approximately -0.869% of the company’s market cap and around 42.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 113,579,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.04 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.9 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 956 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 67,036,523 shares. Additionally, 973 investors decreased positions by around 66,520,248 shares, while 374 investors held positions by with 996,439,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,129,995,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,118,486 shares, while 178 institutional investors sold positions of 12,362,429 shares during the same period.