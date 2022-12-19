Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is -44.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $52.54 during the day while it closed the day at $52.07. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Micron Delivers the World’s Most Advanced Client SSD Featuring 232-Layer NAND Technology.

New Micron 2550 SSD brings outstanding PCIe Gen4 performance and superior user experience.

Micron Technology Inc. stock has also loss -5.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MU stock has declined by -0.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.60% and lost -44.10% year-on date.

The market cap for MU stock reached $56.77 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.33M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 22793874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $65.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 21.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

MU stock trade performance evaluation

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -11.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.59, while it was recorded at 53.86 for the last single week of trading, and 62.35 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.36. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.88.

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,224 million, or 82.40% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,605,706, which is approximately 0.178% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,297,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.34 billion in MU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.47 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 24.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 555 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 68,869,885 shares. Additionally, 664 investors decreased positions by around 90,199,494 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 709,459,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 868,528,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,316,020 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 10,109,535 shares during the same period.