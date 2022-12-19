Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Stock trading around $119.43 per share: What’s Next?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] gained 2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $119.43 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Putting ‘Emissions First’: Meta Leads New Joint Approach to Electricity Greenhouse Gas Accounting To Accelerate Climate Action.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meta is increasingly focused on maximizing emissions reductions across the electricity system, which means we need new tools and accounting frameworks to better understand the emissions impacts of our facilities and the projects we support.

As part of our commitment to accelerating the renewable energy transition and reaching our own sustainability goals, we’re joining forces with Akamai, Amazon, General Motors, Hannon Armstrong, Heineken, Intel, Rivian, Salesforce, and Workday to create the Emission First approach, a set of new objectives and principles to update electricity greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions accounting systems.

Meta Platforms Inc. represents 2.68 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $307.98 billion with the latest information. META stock price has been found in the range of $118.8214 to $123.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 45.57M shares, META reached a trading volume of 67008075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $152.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. On October 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for META shares from 205 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 5.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 11.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 5.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.63, while it was recorded at 118.41 for the last single week of trading, and 164.12 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $197,819 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,346,878, which is approximately 0.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 150,686,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.0 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $13.77 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -0.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,260 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 77,296,278 shares. Additionally, 1,693 investors decreased positions by around 110,711,595 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 1,468,354,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,656,361,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,962,703 shares, while 308 institutional investors sold positions of 7,090,906 shares during the same period.