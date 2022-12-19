Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] moved up 124.81: Why It’s Important

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] gained 124.81% or 28.83 points to close at $51.93 with a heavy trading volume of 20402913 shares. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Maxar Technologies To Be Acquired by Advent International for $6.4 Billion.

Maxar stockholders to receive $53.00 per share in cash, a 129% premium to prior closing price.

It opened the trading session at $50.84, the shares rose to $51.93 and dropped to $50.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAXR points out that the company has recorded 106.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -196.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 568.65K shares, MAXR reached to a volume of 20402913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXR shares is $37.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on MAXR stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MAXR shares from 42 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 117.10. With this latest performance, MAXR shares gained by 106.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.49 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.62, while it was recorded at 29.59 for the last single week of trading, and 27.38 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

There are presently around $3,021 million, or 79.40% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,726,364, which is approximately 2.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,096,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.59 million in MAXR stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $175.37 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly 9.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 3,906,087 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 3,902,296 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 50,370,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,178,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 517,219 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 703,277 shares during the same period.