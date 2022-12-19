Market cap of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] reaches 158.63B – now what?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] closed the trading session at $37.12 on 12/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.67, while the highest price level was $37.57. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Verizon to report 4Q earnings January 24, 2023.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Verizon’s earnings news release and financial tables, will be available at 7:00 a.m. on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.56 percent and weekly performance of -0.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.90M shares, VZ reached to a volume of 62749048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $45.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Underperform rating on VZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 43.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VZ stock trade performance evaluation

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.45, while it was recorded at 37.63 for the last single week of trading, and 45.29 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.92 and a Gross Margin at +45.73. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.46.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 2.19%.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $97,489 million, or 63.80% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 349,590,768, which is approximately 1.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 319,233,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.85 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.13 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,340 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 108,764,237 shares. Additionally, 1,557 investors decreased positions by around 154,908,623 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 2,362,646,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,626,319,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,732,668 shares, while 276 institutional investors sold positions of 22,625,677 shares during the same period.