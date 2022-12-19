Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 521.65M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 52.63%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Mullen Automotive Receives Purchase Order from Randy Marion Automotive Group for 6,000 Class 1 Commercial EV Cargo Vans.

MULLEN.

Transaction valued at approximately $200 million – deliveries commencing First Quarter 2023.

Over the last 12 months, MULN stock dropped by -94.28%.

The market cap for the stock reached $521.65 million, with 1.66 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 181.11M shares, MULN stock reached a trading volume of 338270815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

MULN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.63. With this latest performance, MULN shares gained by 13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2896, while it was recorded at 0.2573 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9879 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mullen Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25 million, or 5.10% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,285,775, which is approximately 233.809% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,602,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.83 million in MULN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.93 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 139.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 52,335,301 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,826,354 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 28,155,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,316,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,106,291 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,231,602 shares during the same period.