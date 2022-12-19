Market cap of Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] reaches 495.80M – now what?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.70%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Meta Materials Completes Distribution of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Common Shares.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it has completed the distribution of common stock of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. as planned.

As previously disclosed, holders of record of Series A Preferred Stock of META at the close of business on December 12, 2022, will receive one share of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons common stock for each Series A Preferred share pursuant to the process set forth in the prospectus:.

Over the last 12 months, MMAT stock dropped by -51.38%. The one-year Meta Materials Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.6. The average equity rating for MMAT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $495.80 million, with 362.26 million shares outstanding and 267.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.10M shares, MMAT stock reached a trading volume of 23266618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

MMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4044, while it was recorded at 1.4180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2805 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -932.22 and a Gross Margin at -12.85. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2228.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.02.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50 million, or 9.90% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,537,958, which is approximately 38.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,402,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.62 million in MMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.74 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly -73.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 9,042,944 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 24,133,292 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 2,391,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,567,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 859,660 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,323,567 shares during the same period.