Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 56.40M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.84%. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Earlier Effective Date for One-for-Fifty Reverse Stock Split.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) announced today an anticipated effective date of December 21, 2022 for its previously-announced 1-for-50 reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, accompanied by a corresponding decrease in the Company’s authorized shares of common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”). Following effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, which the Company expects to occur as of open of the market on December 21, 2022, the number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced from 1,000,000,000 to 20,000,000.

As previously disclosed, as a result of the Reverse Stock Split every 50 pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will automatically combine into one new share of common stock without any action on the part of the holders, and the number of outstanding common shares will be reduced from approximately 814.4 million shares to approximately 16.3 million shares. Any fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share on a per shareholder basis. Proportionate adjustments will be made to (i) the Company’s multiple series of convertible preferred stock, (ii) the Company’s multiple convertible promissory notes, (iii) the Company’s outstanding options, warrants, convertible debentures and other convertible securities, and (iv) the 2014 Stock Incentive Plan, the Lucas Energy, Inc. 2012 Stock Incentive Plan and the Lucas Energy, Inc. 2010 Long Term Incentive Plan, each as amended and restated to date, and other equity-based plans of the Company. The Reverse Stock Split will not affect the par value of the common stock.

Over the last 12 months, CEI stock dropped by -93.98%.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.40 million, with 719.15 million shares outstanding and 662.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.57M shares, CEI stock reached a trading volume of 160248258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.00.

CEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.84. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -55.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.43 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1300, while it was recorded at 0.0787 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4495 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camber Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1354.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.37. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.50% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,294,215, which is approximately -9.476% of the company’s market cap and around 7.86% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,570,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 26.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 3,314,130 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,442,669 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,741,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,498,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 985,364 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 446,612 shares during the same period.