Market cap of AT&T Inc. [T] reaches 131.64B – now what?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] traded at a high on 12/16/22, posting a 0.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.49. The company report on December 15, 2022 that AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares.

The board of directors of AT&T* (NYSE:T) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company’s common shares.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends on the company’s 5.000% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and the company’s 4.750% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The Series A dividend is $312.50 per preferred share, or $0.3125 per depositary share. The Series C dividend is $296.875 per preferred share, or $0.296875 per depositary share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 76223940 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AT&T Inc. stands at 1.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.75%.

The market cap for T stock reached $131.64 billion, with 7.15 billion shares outstanding and 7.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.90M shares, T reached a trading volume of 76223940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AT&T Inc. [T]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $20.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 3.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has T stock performed recently?

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.00, while it was recorded at 18.86 for the last single week of trading, and 18.59 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.85 and a Gross Margin at +39.20. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73.

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for AT&T Inc. [T]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to -4.46%.

Insider trade positions for AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $70,175 million, or 54.40% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 600,524,205, which is approximately 0.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 495,169,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.16 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.19 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,157 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 169,426,458 shares. Additionally, 1,167 investors decreased positions by around 201,614,435 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 3,424,274,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,795,315,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,952,553 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 28,916,463 shares during the same period.