Market Analysts see American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.10 during the day while it closed the day at $12.81. The company report on December 15, 2022 that American Airlines’ Safety Management System.

The safety of our customers and team members is guided by our Safety Management System (SMS), an organizationwide approach to identifying and managing risk. American was the first U.S. carrier to pioneer SMS in 2009. It has since been incorporated into Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations for all carriers.

Our SMS emphasizes safety management as a fundamental business process across the enterprise. It involves a full commitment from the most senior leaders through to each team member to integrate safety into how we do our jobs. Our SMS promotes a culture in which our team members proactively identify, analyze and mitigate risks. The SMS ensures robust and repeatable processes with local ownership, driven by data to reduce risks and continuously improve and enhance safety. We collaborate closely with the FAA to maintain operational safety at the highest level possible and actively share best practices with our industry peers, governments and aerospace manufacturers. The four components of our SMS are noted in the accompanying box.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock has also loss -5.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAL stock has declined by -9.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.00% and lost -28.67% year-on date.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $8.40 billion, with 650.59 million shares outstanding and 642.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.84M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 26342954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $15.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $26, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AAL stock trade performance evaluation

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -9.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 13.35 for the last single week of trading, and 14.91 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,611 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,817,952, which is approximately 2.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,955,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $499.02 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $445.55 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 27,714,077 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 21,060,686 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 311,199,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,973,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,418,210 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 9,272,877 shares during the same period.