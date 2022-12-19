Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] Revenue clocked in at $149.60 million, down -88.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.24 during the day while it closed the day at $3.88. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for November 2022.

– Produced 472 BTC in November 2022 and 1,087 BTC Quarter-To-Date.

– Increased Unrestricted Cash to $61.7 Million and Unrestricted Bitcoin Holdings to 4,200 BTC as of November 30.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -22.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MARA stock has declined by -64.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.30% and lost -88.19% year-on date.

The market cap for MARA stock reached $507.12 million, with 116.53 million shares outstanding and 108.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.97M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 20946564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $14.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.40. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -53.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.17 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.95, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 13.06 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.91 and a Gross Margin at -31.58. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.11.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $164 million, or 37.50% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,668,015, which is approximately 10.099% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,785,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.21 million in MARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.41 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 11.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 5,457,664 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 8,204,239 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 28,698,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,360,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 838,139 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,401,441 shares during the same period.