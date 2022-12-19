JP Morgan lifts Ferguson plc [FERG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ferguson plc [NYSE: FERG] closed the trading session at $124.33. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding.

Ferguson plc (“Company”)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY (“Shares”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.69 percent and weekly performance of -2.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, FERG reached to a volume of 20326732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ferguson plc [FERG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FERG shares is $139.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FERG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ferguson plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Ferguson plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferguson plc is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for FERG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for FERG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FERG stock trade performance evaluation

Ferguson plc [FERG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, FERG shares gained by 6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FERG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for Ferguson plc [FERG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.08, while it was recorded at 128.40 for the last single week of trading, and 120.29 for the last 200 days.

Ferguson plc [FERG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ferguson plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ferguson plc [FERG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FERG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferguson plc go to -2.90%.

Ferguson plc [FERG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,152 million, or 77.10% of FERG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FERG stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 11,218,181, which is approximately -12.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,206,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $895.93 million in FERG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $870.63 million in FERG stock with ownership of nearly -7.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

197 institutional holders increased their position in Ferguson plc [NYSE:FERG] by around 26,783,105 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 11,285,937 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 75,759,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,828,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FERG stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,996,461 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,773,370 shares during the same period.