Jefferies lifts BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ: BYSI] closed the trading session at $2.28 on 12/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.56, while the highest price level was $2.58. The company report on December 13, 2022 that BeyondSpring Presents Positive Data with Plinabulin for the Prevention of Docetaxel-Induced Neutropenia in Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Breast Cancer at Three Medical Conferences.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Additional analyses of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) studies support the efficacy of plinabulin monotherapy in reducing the mean duration of severe neutropenia (DSN) for patients receiving docetaxel.

In an analysis of breast cancer patients, plinabulin monotherapy was superior vs no treatment for docetaxel-induced neutropenia and hematologic complications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.67 percent and weekly performance of 273.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 64.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 222.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 76.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 206.41K shares, BYSI reached to a volume of 25905894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYSI shares is $2.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYSI stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BeyondSpring Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $45 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for BeyondSpring Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BeyondSpring Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

BYSI stock trade performance evaluation

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 273.77. With this latest performance, BYSI shares gained by 222.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.26 for BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.79, while it was recorded at 1.35 for the last single week of trading, and 1.40 for the last 200 days.

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -4903.03. BeyondSpring Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4750.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.60.

BeyondSpring Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 18.20% of BYSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYSI stocks are: DECHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III (CAYMAN), LLC with ownership of 4,958,143, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 40.55% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 343,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in BYSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.75 million in BYSI stock with ownership of nearly -6.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BeyondSpring Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ:BYSI] by around 95,524 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,845,474 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,312,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,253,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYSI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,977 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 191,356 shares during the same period.