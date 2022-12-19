Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Is Currently 6.13 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] price surged by 6.13 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Ginkgo Bioworks Launches Ginkgo Enzyme Services, Enabling Applications across Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics, Food and Agriculture, and Beyond.

Enzyme Intelligence Virtual Event on December 15, 2022 gives overview of Ginkgo’s approach to machine learning-guided enzyme engineering.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced the launch of Ginkgo Enzyme Services. Ginkgo Enzyme Services is powered by ultra high throughput screening and machine learning-guided protein design, as well as optimized proprietary bacterial and fungal host strains. Ginkgo Enzyme Services solves challenges for R&D teams developing enzymes, from discovery of novel enzyme activity through optimization of enzyme function and large scale manufacturing. A virtual event on Dec. 15 will give an overview of Ginkgo’s Enzyme Intelligence approach to machine learning-guided enzyme engineering, a core element of this offering.

A sum of 45246271 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 25.27M shares. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.78 and dropped to a low of $1.57 until finishing in the latest session at $1.73.

The one-year DNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.54. The average equity rating for DNA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -25.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.85 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3306, while it was recorded at 1.7320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8905 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -582.43 and a Gross Margin at +53.93. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.62.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,610 million, or 88.00% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 206,667,116, which is approximately -0.602% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 133,686,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.28 million in DNA stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $176.17 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 275.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 179,831,467 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 87,798,273 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 662,996,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 930,625,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,575,040 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 30,521,290 shares during the same period.