Ford Motor Company [F] moved down -6.98: Why It’s Important

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] closed the trading session at $12.12 on 12/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.08, while the highest price level was $12.82. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Sales of Ford Electric Vehicles Climb at Twice the Rate of EV Segment; F-150 Lightning, E-Transit No. 1 Electric Truck and Van; Retail Orders for ’23MY Vehicles up 104%, driven by Strong Demand For Super Duty, Maverick.

F-Series On Track For 46th Year as America’s No. 1 Truck.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its November 2022 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.65 percent and weekly performance of -8.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 61.70M shares, F reached to a volume of 117832465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $14.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 63.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

F stock trade performance evaluation

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.04. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -12.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.40 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.16, while it was recorded at 13.13 for the last single week of trading, and 13.91 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ford Motor Company [F] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.33%.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,947 million, or 52.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 332,380,925, which is approximately 1.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 258,322,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.06 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 0.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 939 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 151,568,225 shares. Additionally, 596 investors decreased positions by around 163,607,628 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 1,743,145,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,058,321,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,021,227 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 35,393,650 shares during the same period.