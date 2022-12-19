For JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], Analyst sees a rise to $150. What next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] plunged by -$0.81 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $129.90 during the day while it closed the day at $129.29. The company report on December 15, 2022 that JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has declared dividends on the Firm’s Series R, S, CC, FF, & HH preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $288 billion in stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock has also loss -2.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JPM stock has inclined by 9.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.39% and lost -18.35% year-on date.

The market cap for JPM stock reached $381.61 billion, with 2.96 billion shares outstanding and 2.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.52M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 21121337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $142.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $126 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on JPM stock. On July 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JPM shares from 145 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 517.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.83.

JPM stock trade performance evaluation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.14, while it was recorded at 132.22 for the last single week of trading, and 122.77 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -0.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $263,278 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 272,539,783, which is approximately 1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,863,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.58 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.67 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,798 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 81,009,096 shares. Additionally, 1,395 investors decreased positions by around 83,483,785 shares, while 350 investors held positions by with 1,871,841,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,036,334,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,919,583 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 6,006,935 shares during the same period.