For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.39%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Additional Price Increase for Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled, and Coated Steel Products.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that it is increasing current spot market base prices for all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products by a minimum of $50 per net ton, effective immediately with all new orders. Cliffs’ minimum base price for hot rolled steel is now $750 per net ton. This additional price increase is in response to market feedback following the Company’s November price increase, as well as improving dynamics in the raw materials and distribution markets.

Over the last 12 months, CLF stock dropped by -26.34%. The one-year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.31. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.74 billion, with 516.00 million shares outstanding and 508.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.30M shares, CLF stock reached a trading volume of 28205753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $17.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.30, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.89, while it was recorded at 15.48 for the last single week of trading, and 19.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +21.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

CLF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,183 million, or 67.60% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,108,703, which is approximately 2.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,757,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $692.31 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $343.51 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 1.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 42,277,690 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 21,664,459 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 278,590,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,532,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,555,406 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,639,618 shares during the same period.