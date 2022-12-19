Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] is 582.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: COSM] surged by $22.68 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $23.84 during the day while it closed the day at $23.01. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Cosmos Holdings Inc. Changes its Name to Cosmos Health Inc. and Announces a 1-For-25 Reverse Stock Split.

The Company also announced that it changed its name to Cosmos Health Inc. as approved at the Company’s AGM on December 2, 2022. The name change will also be effective on or at the opening of the business day on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 6418.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COSM stock has inclined by 6118.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5013.33% and gained 582.79% year-on date.

The market cap for COSM stock reached $27.61 million, with 3.35 million shares outstanding and 1.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 55.44M shares, COSM reached a trading volume of 116520905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Holdings Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

COSM stock trade performance evaluation

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6418.41. With this latest performance, COSM shares gained by 18471.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5013.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 693.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 98.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.30 for Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 10.91 for the last single week of trading, and 19.13 for the last 200 days.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of COSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COSM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2,247, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42000.0 in COSM stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $28000.0 in COSM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:COSM] by around 2,828 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 59,775 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 54,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COSM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,826 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 58,099 shares during the same period.