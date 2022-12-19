Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] is -97.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] traded at a low on 12/16/22, posting a -18.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.08. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Clovis Oncology Files for Chapter 11 Protection and Enters into Agreement to Sell FAP-2286.

Receives Commitment for up to $75 Million in Debtor-in-Possession Financing.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) (“Clovis” or the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe, and additional international markets, today announced that it and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Debtors”) have voluntarily initiated a Chapter 11 proceeding in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (“Bankruptcy Court”) and will seek to sell their assets through a court supervised sales process.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22785520 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clovis Oncology Inc. stands at 43.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.87%.

The market cap for CLVS stock reached $14.20 million, with 144.62 million shares outstanding and 142.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, CLVS reached a trading volume of 22785520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -60.04. With this latest performance, CLVS shares dropped by -77.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.37 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6336, while it was recorded at 0.1237 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3001 for the last 200 days.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.09 and a Gross Margin at +73.90. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.82.

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

There are presently around $3 million, or 25.90% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,206,509, which is approximately -9.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, holding 4,473,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in CLVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.32 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly -14.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 3,859,291 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 10,579,148 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 21,364,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,802,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,648,719 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,691,073 shares during the same period.