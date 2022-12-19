Citigroup Inc. [C] Revenue clocked in at $61.53 billion, down -26.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] price plunged by -0.61 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Expands Propane Services in Florida with Acquisition of Hernando Gas.

A sum of 26911215 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.43M shares. Citigroup Inc. shares reached a high of $44.66 and dropped to a low of $43.81 until finishing in the latest session at $44.35.

The one-year C stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.04. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $56.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $54 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 511.63.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.51 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.76, while it was recorded at 45.46 for the last single week of trading, and 49.21 for the last 200 days.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -11.80%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,952 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,678,243, which is approximately 0.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,308,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.02 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.79 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 797 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 76,156,995 shares. Additionally, 748 investors decreased positions by around 81,127,482 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 1,239,605,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,396,890,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,045,619 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 5,761,992 shares during the same period.