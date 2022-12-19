Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] is -60.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] jumped around 0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, up 12.50%. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Disinfection Technology Company Applied UV Announces Strategic Manufacturing and Supply Chain Collaboration with Canon.

The Agreement Will Ensure Logistical Cost Savings and Accelerated Development of Applied UV’s Next Generation Products.

Applied UV, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company, announced that it has signed a strategic manufacturing and related services agreement with Canon Virginia, Inc., (“CVI”) a global manufacturing, engineering and technical operation for the Canon family and a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A, Inc. The agreement establishes CVI’s status as the primary manufacturer, assembler and logistical authority for Applied UV’s suite of air purification solutions. The Manufacturing Agreement, the first of a series of anticipated agreements, enables the Company to leverage the resources of CVI’s two million-square-foot state-of-the-art engineering, manufacturing and distribution facility.

Applied UV Inc. stock is now -60.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUVI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.39 and lowest of $1.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.38, which means current price is +24.65% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.89K shares, AUVI reached a trading volume of 22505234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.41. With this latest performance, AUVI shares gained by 8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.09 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0266, while it was recorded at 0.9743 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4932 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.54 and a Gross Margin at +35.13. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.15.

Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.50% of AUVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,783, which is approximately -26.81% of the company’s market cap and around 49.98% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 84,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91000.0 in AUVI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $38000.0 in AUVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ:AUVI] by around 66,662 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 151,827 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 104,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUVI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,099 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 108,160 shares during the same period.