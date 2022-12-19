Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] moved down -2.15: Why It’s Important

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] price plunged by -2.15 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Steven F. Campbell Appointed as President.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Steven F. Campbell, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, to the additional office of President, effective immediately.

As President and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Campbell will continue to report to David Finkelstein, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, who previously held the role of President since March 2020. Mr. Campbell will continue to work closely with the executive team to help oversee Annaly’s overall strategy, operations and risk management.

A sum of 24263983 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.04M shares. Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares reached a high of $21.68 and dropped to a low of $21.31 until finishing in the latest session at $21.39.

The one-year NLY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.74. The average equity rating for NLY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $19.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $6.25 to $6.75. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.75 to $7.25, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

NLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.45, while it was recorded at 21.82 for the last single week of trading, and 24.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Annaly Capital Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +390.22 and a Gross Margin at +96.72. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +318.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89.

NLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,389 million, or 55.40% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,392,316, which is approximately 62.878% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,065,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $878.39 million in NLY stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $308.82 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 28.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 74,591,326 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 12,614,098 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 164,722,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,927,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,672,085 shares, while 267 institutional investors sold positions of 5,991,945 shares during the same period.