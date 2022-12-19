Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] fell -73.75% so far this year. What now?

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [NYSE: AMAM] gained 5.33% on the last trading session, reaching $2.37 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-Compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (Ambrx) (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary Engineered Precision Biologics platform to create antibody drug conjugates, announced today that it received a notice (the Notice) on November 23, 2022 from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it was not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards because the average closing price of Ambrx’s American Depositary Shares (ADS), each representing seven ordinary shares, had fallen below $1.00 per ADS (Minimum Stock Price) over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average closing price per ADS required to maintain continued listing on the NYSE.

In accordance with applicable NYSE procedures, Ambrx is required to issue this press release and, pursuant to the listing requirements, has also submitted a response letter outlining its plan to cure the deficiency.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. represents 38.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $86.91 million with the latest information. AMAM stock price has been found in the range of $2.07 to $3.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, AMAM reached a trading volume of 22388181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAM shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AMAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

Trading performance analysis for AMAM stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.80. With this latest performance, AMAM shares gained by 281.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.87 for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.02, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.91 and a Gross Margin at +94.55. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.06.

Return on Total Capital for AMAM is now -42.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.00. Additionally, AMAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM] managed to generate an average of -$243,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. go to 21.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [AMAM]

Positions in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. [NYSE:AMAM] by around 145,472 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 544,810 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 16,035,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,726,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,831 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 122,800 shares during the same period.