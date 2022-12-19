Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] is -96.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLR] gained 32.83% on the last trading session, reaching $0.35 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Allarity Therapeutics Reschedules 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting and Sets New Record Date.

PRESS RELEASE.

Boston, MA U.S.A. (December 1, 2022) — Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapeutics together with drug-specific DRP® companion diagnostics for personalized cancer care, today announced that the Company’s adjourned 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting (“2022 ASM”) set for December 2, 2022 has been cancelled and a new meeting date for the Annual Stockholders Meeting (“2023 ASM”) will be held, as a virtual meeting, on January 19, 2023.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. represents 9.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.80 million with the latest information. ALLR stock price has been found in the range of $0.275 to $1.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 82.31K shares, ALLR reached a trading volume of 24123424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLR shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35.

Trading performance analysis for ALLR stock

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, ALLR shares dropped by -21.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.53% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.00 for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5613, while it was recorded at 0.3204 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3631 for the last 200 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.18.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of ALLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLR stocks are: LMR PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 46,033, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.77% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 29,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in ALLR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $9000.0 in ALLR stock with ownership of nearly -70.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLR] by around 28,055 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 93,628 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 43,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,147 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 32,559 shares during the same period.