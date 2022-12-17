Piper Sandler lifts Accenture plc [ACN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] price plunged by -3.54 percent to reach at -$10.33. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Accenture Advances AI Research as Inaugural Member of Corporate Affiliate Program at Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced its membership in the Corporate Affiliate Program of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), an organization dedicated to guiding and building the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

A sum of 2869295 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.19M shares. Accenture plc shares reached a high of $288.39 and dropped to a low of $279.28 until finishing in the latest session at $281.12.

The one-year ACN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.68. The average equity rating for ACN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $314.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $446, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACN stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACN shares from 380 to 420.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 8.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ACN Stock Performance Analysis:

Accenture plc [ACN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, ACN shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 279.35, while it was recorded at 289.73 for the last single week of trading, and 293.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Accenture plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.14. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.21.

Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ACN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 11.15%.

Accenture plc [ACN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $134,140 million, or 74.60% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,473,666, which is approximately 1.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,363,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.03 billion in ACN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.3 billion in ACN stock with ownership of nearly -0.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accenture plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 967 institutional holders increased their position in Accenture plc [NYSE:ACN] by around 22,232,634 shares. Additionally, 832 investors decreased positions by around 17,710,830 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 437,220,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,163,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACN stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,818,789 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 2,059,542 shares during the same period.