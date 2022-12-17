Goldman slashes price target on Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] – find out why.

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] traded at a low on 12/15/22, posting a -4.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.82. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Lincoln Financial Group Announces Launch of Financial Wellness Marketplace for Employer Customers.

Available through Lincoln’s proprietary WellnessPATH® solution, the marketplace will connect employees with financial wellness resources, starting with student debt solutions in 2023.

Lincoln Financial Group’s (NYSE: LNC) Workplace Solutions business announced today an expansion of its financial wellness program with the launch of a new marketplace that connects individuals with partner companies that offer solutions to help improve financial wellness. Lincoln Financial’s propriety financial wellness tool, WellnessPATH®, already offers users a holistic financial picture along with a personalized plan of action. With the integration of the marketplace in 2023, users will now be able to access third-party solutions and resources that can help them on their financial wellness journey in one, easy-to-navigate, aggregated experience.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3737524 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lincoln National Corporation stands at 4.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.09%.

The market cap for LNC stock reached $5.18 billion, with 169.71 million shares outstanding and 153.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 3737524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $41.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $45 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $38, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on LNC stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LNC shares from 78 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.66.

How has LNC stock performed recently?

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.97 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.19, while it was recorded at 31.92 for the last single week of trading, and 50.85 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.78. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39.

Earnings analysis for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 6.58%.

Insider trade positions for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

There are presently around $4,216 million, or 81.70% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,226,278, which is approximately -0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,656,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $451.7 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $291.06 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 20.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 12,634,786 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 9,298,648 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 114,846,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,779,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,686,277 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,643,594 shares during the same period.