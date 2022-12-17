Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $115

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] loss -0.41% or -0.38 points to close at $92.42 with a heavy trading volume of 2661535 shares. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Computerworld names ADM to 2023 list of Best Places to Work in IT.

Foundry’s Computerworld has announced ADM as a 2023 Best Places to Work in IT. This award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Organizations will be included in coverage on Computerworld.com along with results from the 2023 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry’s Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

It opened the trading session at $92.10, the shares rose to $93.27 and dropped to $91.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADM points out that the company has recorded 16.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, ADM reached to a volume of 2661535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $100.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $100, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ADM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 26.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ADM stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.50, while it was recorded at 92.73 for the last single week of trading, and 86.86 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 8.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

There are presently around $40,684 million, or 81.70% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,966,053, which is approximately 0.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.32 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.08 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 0.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

486 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 15,076,458 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 19,252,901 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 405,877,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,206,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,673,607 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,382,191 shares during the same period.