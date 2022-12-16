William Blair lifts Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.14%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Six Flags Magic Mountain Transforms Into A Magical Winter Wonderland During Holiday in the Park®.

New Holiday Market Offers Holiday Shopping and Merriment.

Six Flags Magic Mountain the undisputed Thrill Capital of the World, lights up the holiday season with the return of the beloved winter extravaganza—Holiday in the Park—on select days from November 24 through January 1. Beginning at 5:00pm, the magic of the season takes over as the park transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland with more than two million twinkling lights amidst a thrilling collection of world-class coasters and family attractions. The new Holiday Market offers additional merriment including holiday shopping, a nook for kids to write letters to Santa and more. From coasters to cocoa, it’s a holiday spectacular for all to enjoy!.

Over the last 12 months, SIX stock dropped by -44.44%. The one-year Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.21. The average equity rating for SIX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.75 billion, with 83.09 million shares outstanding and 81.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, SIX stock reached a trading volume of 3276936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $32 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIX shares from 41 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.50, while it was recorded at 21.78 for the last single week of trading, and 27.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.60 and a Gross Margin at +40.72. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

SIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 6.07%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,862 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10,700,000, which is approximately 12.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,918,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.56 million in SIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $188.19 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -3.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 26,156,401 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 20,572,281 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 40,177,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,905,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,295,753 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 9,603,222 shares during the same period.