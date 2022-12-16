William Blair lifts BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BTRS Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BTRS] loss -0.11% or -0.01 points to close at $9.49 with a heavy trading volume of 3204165 shares. The company report on December 13, 2022 that BTRS Holdings Inc. Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger with EQT Private Equity.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTRS) today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the definitive merger agreement with an affiliate of EQT X Fund (“EQT Private Equity”) at a special meeting of the Company’s stockholders.

The final voting results for the special meeting will be filed in a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 13, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $9.49, the shares rose to $9.50 and dropped to $9.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTRS points out that the company has recorded 109.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -140.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, BTRS reached to a volume of 3204165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTRS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for BTRS Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for BTRS Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BTRS Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for BTRS stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, BTRS shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.11 for BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.42, while it was recorded at 9.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BTRS Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTRS Holdings Inc. go to 16.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]

There are presently around $1,276 million, or 82.30% of BTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTRS stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 28,367,064, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,381,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.52 million in BTRS stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $75.85 million in BTRS stock with ownership of nearly -41.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in BTRS Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BTRS] by around 40,665,906 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 37,999,077 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 55,831,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,496,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTRS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,597,606 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 27,311,078 shares during the same period.