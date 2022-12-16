why WestRock Company [WRK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.55

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] loss -2.69% on the last trading session, reaching $35.79 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2022 that WestRock Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for Third Consecutive Year.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Inclusion continues to demonstrate WestRock’s ongoing commitment to imagining and delivering on the promise of a sustainable future.

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DSJI North America) for the third consecutive year, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices.

WestRock Company represents 254.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.14 billion with the latest information. WRK stock price has been found in the range of $35.58 to $36.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, WRK reached a trading volume of 2873745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WestRock Company [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $40.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $60 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for WestRock Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $54, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on WRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for WRK stock

WestRock Company [WRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, WRK shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.94, while it was recorded at 36.40 for the last single week of trading, and 41.24 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Company [WRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.94 and a Gross Margin at +17.03. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28.

WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

WestRock Company [WRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WestRock Company go to 11.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WestRock Company [WRK]

There are presently around $7,912 million, or 90.60% of WRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,515,774, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 1.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,086,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $826.26 million in WRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $379.32 million in WRK stock with ownership of nearly -4.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WestRock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK] by around 17,353,059 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 14,686,038 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 189,032,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,072,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRK stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,044,902 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,994 shares during the same period.