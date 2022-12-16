why The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $391.08

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] loss -2.93% or -10.55 points to close at $349.83 with a heavy trading volume of 3119753 shares. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Stack Capital Invests $8 Million USD Into Locus Robotics.

It opened the trading session at $354.48, the shares rose to $356.105 and dropped to $347.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GS points out that the company has recorded 22.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, GS reached to a volume of 3119753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $391.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 360 to 380.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 8.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 841.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.74.

Trading performance analysis for GS stock

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 351.29, while it was recorded at 360.24 for the last single week of trading, and 327.69 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.88. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to -9.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $83,224 million, or 71.40% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,082,918, which is approximately -1.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,070,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.07 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.23 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 0.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 838 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 9,581,612 shares. Additionally, 754 investors decreased positions by around 9,758,648 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 218,557,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,897,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 920,361 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 1,167,199 shares during the same period.