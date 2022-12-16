Wells Fargo lifts Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] traded at a low on 12/15/22, posting a -4.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.07. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Clear Channel Outdoor, No Kid Hungry Kick Off Holiday Campaign to Ensure Kids Have Access to Healthy Meals.

Digital Out-of-Home Campaign Aims to Combat Child Hunger, Connect Families With Local Community Meals Programs This Holiday Season.

Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE:CCO) today announced it has teamed again with No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America, to launch a digital out-of-home (DOOH) media campaign that connects kids to free, healthy meals in their local community during the holiday season.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2835046 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at 7.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.85%.

The market cap for CCO stock reached $504.37 million, with 475.12 million shares outstanding and 468.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 2835046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20.

How has CCO stock performed recently?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -19.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.25 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2854, while it was recorded at 1.0760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8570 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +32.86. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $510 million, or 99.90% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 47,649,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.98 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.54 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 2.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 33,855,516 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 19,672,928 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 422,885,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 476,413,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,536,363 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,311,902 shares during the same period.