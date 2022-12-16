Wall Street Analyst Initiated The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.17%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Wendy’s employees drive company’s charitable support to 16 organizations across U.S. & Canada.

The Wendy’s Company announced today that it will make charitable donations across the U.S. and Canada to 16 organizations nominated by its employees as part of Wendy’s Community Giving Program.

The program, which began is 2020, is available globally and allows Company employees to drive Wendy’s community support toward causes of personal importance that align with Wendy’s core categories of charitable giving: foster care adoption, hunger and food integrity, youth and families, and vibrant communities. Organizations were nominated by employees in eight states and in Ontario, Canada, with a heavy concentration in Ohio where Wendy’s is headquartered. Nominating employees represent roles like Field Training Manager, Global Franchise Legal Coordinator, Division Marketing Manager and Senior Analyst International Accounting.

Over the last 12 months, WEN stock rose by 4.17%. The one-year The Wendy’s Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.48. The average equity rating for WEN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.99 billion, with 212.81 million shares outstanding and 194.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, WEN stock reached a trading volume of 3004151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $23.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on WEN stock. On April 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WEN shares from 28 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 81.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

WEN Stock Performance Analysis:

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 11.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.77 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.17, while it was recorded at 23.31 for the last single week of trading, and 20.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Wendy’s Company Fundamentals:

The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

WEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 9.87%.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,538 million, or 71.90% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,608,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409.22 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $346.21 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 14,652,285 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 14,470,378 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 123,110,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,233,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,404,516 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,171,839 shares during the same period.