Wall Street Analyst Initiated OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. What else is Wall St. saying

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.25 at the close of the session, down -3.10%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that OPKO Health Reports Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights and Financial Results.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today.

OPKO Health Inc. stock is now -74.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OPK Stock saw the intraday high of $1.35 and lowest of $1.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.25, which means current price is +0.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, OPK reached a trading volume of 3015623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $5.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on OPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has OPK stock performed recently?

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, OPK shares dropped by -28.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.74 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6354, while it was recorded at 1.2980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4544 for the last 200 days.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.24.

OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

There are presently around $233 million, or 24.70% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,284,773, which is approximately -5.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,508,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.13 million in OPK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $13.53 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly 19.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 15,348,664 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 18,740,560 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 152,271,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,360,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,393,590 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,979,017 shares during the same period.