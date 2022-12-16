Wall Street Analyst Initiated E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. What else is Wall St. saying

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] loss -0.87% or -0.05 points to close at $5.67 with a heavy trading volume of 2835964 shares. The company report on December 8, 2022 that E2open’s 22.4 Technology Update Deepens Network Coverage Across All Supply Chain Ecosystems to Minimize Disruption Risks.

Companies on e2open’s connected platform can make more accurate, efficient, and autonomous decisions and improve execution for operations spanning channel, planning, logistics, global trade, and supply.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces the release of its fourth-quarter technology update, with enhancements across all network ecosystems to help clients improve supply chain resiliency in an increasingly uncertain economy. With e2open’s platform, clients can make aligned decisions that consider all aspects of the end-to-end supply chain and efficiently orchestrate coordinated workflows across all parties required to sustainably make, move, and sell goods and services.

It opened the trading session at $5.59, the shares rose to $5.765 and dropped to $5.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETWO points out that the company has recorded -19.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, ETWO reached to a volume of 2835964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for ETWO stock

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.61 and a Gross Margin at +36.71. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. go to 34.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

There are presently around $1,889 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 49,831,007, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 38,688,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.36 million in ETWO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $177.72 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 23,706,620 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 21,158,207 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 288,341,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,206,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,186,721 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,972,207 shares during the same period.