Wall Street Analyst Initiated Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] closed the trading session at $23.15 on 12/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.045, while the highest price level was $23.50. The company report on November 4, 2022 that New DocSend Report Reveals Seed-Stage VCs Zeroing In on Market Fit, Monetization and Momentum.

Despite Record Low VC Time On Deck, Fundraising is Taking More Time and Requires More Meetings.

DocSend, a secure document sharing platform and Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) company, today released a new report revealing that investor caution is transforming seed-stage fundraising. DocSend’s third annual seed report shows raising a successful round now takes 22% longer and requires 25% more meetings. The analysis of both successful and unsuccessful decks provides keen insight into what VCs are looking for in today’s uncertain climate. The business model, solution and traction sections of seed pitch decks can make or break a funding round.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.66 percent and weekly performance of 2.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, DBX reached to a volume of 3471506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.41 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.93, while it was recorded at 23.13 for the last single week of trading, and 22.02 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.22 and a Gross Margin at +79.42. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,683.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.26.

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 8.40%.

There are presently around $5,235 million, or 82.80% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,463,783, which is approximately -1.383% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,282,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.4 million in DBX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $376.3 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 14,884,763 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 18,769,669 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 192,493,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,148,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,635,069 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,434,221 shares during the same period.