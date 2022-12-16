Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ: CETX] price surged by 4.23 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Cemtrex’s Vicon Industries Appoints Shane Compton as Chief Operating Officer.

20 Year Operations Veteran to Lead Operational Growth, Oversee Sales and Engineering, and Spearhead Efficiency Initiatives.

A sum of 7840558 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 140.63K shares. Cemtrex Inc. shares reached a high of $0.31 and dropped to a low of $0.1602 until finishing in the latest session at $0.17.

The average equity rating for CETX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]:

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for Cemtrex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemtrex Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CETX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

CETX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, CETX shares dropped by -31.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CETX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1910, while it was recorded at 0.1667 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3287 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cemtrex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.27 and a Gross Margin at +39.34. Cemtrex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.81.

Cemtrex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.70% of CETX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CETX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 244,785, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.41% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 157,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in CETX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $16000.0 in CETX stock with ownership of nearly -35.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cemtrex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ:CETX] by around 28,872 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 270,672 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 421,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 721,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CETX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,872 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 139,978 shares during the same period.